Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $735 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 91 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

