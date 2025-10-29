Cohu: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in…

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Poway, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $126.2 million in the period.

