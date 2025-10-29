Coeur Mining: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $266.8 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $266.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 23 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $554.6 million in the period.

