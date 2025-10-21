Coca-Cola: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.7 billion. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.7 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $12.46 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.41 billion, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.43 billion.

