CN: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $827.1 million.

The Montreal Quebec, Quebec-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

