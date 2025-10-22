CME: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $908 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $908 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.49. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.68 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

