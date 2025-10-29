Climb Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.7 million…

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eatontown, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.31 per share.

The computer software reseller posted revenue of $161.3 million in the period.

