Clearwater Paper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $3.30. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $399 million in the period.

