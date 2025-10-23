Civista Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Thursday reported net income of $12.8 million…

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Thursday reported net income of $12.8 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Sandusky, Ohio, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $64.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

