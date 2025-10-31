Civeo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported a loss of $455,000 in its third quarter.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported a loss of $455,000 in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $170.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.7 million.

Civeo expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $655 million.

