City Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $34.9 million in its third quarter.

The Charleston, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $2.41 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $102.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $81.3 million, topping Street forecasts.

