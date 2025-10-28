Citizens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.4 million in its…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

The Philadelphia-based bank said it had earnings of 42 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

