Citizens & Northern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — Citizens & Northern Corp. (CZNC) on Thursday reported net income of $6.6 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 47 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $41 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

