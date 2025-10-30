Citizens Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Thursday reported net income of $10…

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Thursday reported net income of $10 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $2.09 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $44.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

