Citizens Financial Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $494 million.

The bank, based in Providence, Rhode Island, said it had earnings of $1.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.12 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

