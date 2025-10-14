Citigroup: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.75 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.75 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $2.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $43.84 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.09 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.13 billion.

Citigroup shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. The stock has climbed 46% in the last 12 months.

