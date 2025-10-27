Cincinnati Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.12 billion.…

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.12 billion.

The Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $7.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $2.85 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.87 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.85 billion.

