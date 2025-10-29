Cimpress: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $7.6 million.

The Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $863.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $841.6 million.

