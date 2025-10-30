Cigna: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.87…

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.87 billion.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $6.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.83 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.70 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $69.75 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $69.57 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.16 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $29.60 per share.

