Churchill Downs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $38.1…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $38.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $683 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHDN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.