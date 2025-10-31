Church & Dwight: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $182.2…

On a per-share basis, the Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Church & Dwight expects its per-share earnings to be 83 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.49 per share.

