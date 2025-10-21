Chubb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.8 billion. On a per-share…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.8 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had net income of $6.99. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $7.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.94 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $16.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.14 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.88 billion.

