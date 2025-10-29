Chipotle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $382.1 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

