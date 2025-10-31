Chevron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $3.54 billion. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $3.54 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.82. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $1.85 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $49.73 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.58 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.