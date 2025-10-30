Cheniere Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.05 billion. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.05 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $4.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $4.44 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNG

