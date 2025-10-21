Chemung Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.8 million…

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.8 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Elmira, New York, said it had earnings of $1.62 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $40 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.8 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHMG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.