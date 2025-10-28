Chemed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Tuesday reported profit of $64.2 million in its third quarter.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Tuesday reported profit of $64.2 million in its third quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $4.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.27 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $624.9 million in the period.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $22 to $22.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.