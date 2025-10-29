Chefs’ Warehouse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.1 million…

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.1 million in its third quarter.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The distributor of specialty food products posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

Chefs’ Warehouse expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.09 billion to $4.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHEF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHEF

