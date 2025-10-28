Cheesecake Factory: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings…

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calabasas Hills, California-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $907.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $913 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAKE

