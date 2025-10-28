Check Point: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $358.7 million.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of $3.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.94 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $677.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $674.3 million.

