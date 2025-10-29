Chart Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $138.5 million in its third quarter.

The Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $3.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.78 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

