Century Communities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $37.4…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $37.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.52 per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $980.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $972.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.