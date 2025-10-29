Central Pacific Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $18.6 million. The…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $18.6 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $74.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

