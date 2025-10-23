CenterPoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $293 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $293 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.77 per share.

