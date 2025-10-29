Centene: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.63 billion in…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.63 billion in its third quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of $13.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $49.69 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.62 billion.

Centene expects full-year earnings to be $2 per share.

