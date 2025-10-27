Celestica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $267.8 million. The Toronto-based company…

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $2.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.81.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.33 billion to $3.58 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Celestica expects full-year earnings to be $5.90 per share, with revenue expected to be $12.2 billion.

