CECO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

The Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $197.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.5 million.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $725 million to $775 million.

