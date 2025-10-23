CBRE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $363 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $363 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $10.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.92 billion.

CBRE expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.