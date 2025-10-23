CB Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.7…

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its third quarter.

The Carmichaels, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had a loss of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

