Cavco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported profit of $52.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $6.55 per share.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $556.5 million in the period.
