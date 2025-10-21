Cathay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Tuesday reported net income of $77.7 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Tuesday reported net income of $77.7 million in its third quarter.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $355.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $210.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

