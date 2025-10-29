Caterpillar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 29, 2025, 6:42 AM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.3 billion.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $4.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $4.95 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.52 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $17.64 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.75 billion.

