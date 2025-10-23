Cass: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $50.1 million in the period.

