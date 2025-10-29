Carvana: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $151 million. On…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $151 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.03.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.65 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVNA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.