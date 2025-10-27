Carter’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Monday reported profit of $11.6 million in its third quarter.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Monday reported profit of $11.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $757.8 million in the period.

