Carpenter: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $122.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $2.43.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $733.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $729.1 million.

