Carlisle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $214.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $4.98. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.61 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.47 per share.

The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

