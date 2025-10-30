Cardinal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $450…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $450 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $64.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.05 billion.

Cardinal expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.65 to $9.85 per share.

Cardinal shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has climbed 49% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAH

