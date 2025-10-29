Capitol Federal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.8…

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Topeka, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $109.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $54.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $201 million.

