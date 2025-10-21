Capital One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.95 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.20 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $19.72 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.36 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.9 billion.

